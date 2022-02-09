Portal And Portal 2 Are Coming To Nintendo Switch

Portal and Portal 2 are heading to the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo announced the collection will make its way to the Switch in the form of the Portal Companion Collection. The Portal games were originally released on PC, Xbox 360, and PS3 between 2007 and 2011. This is the first time the games will be playable on a Nintendo console. Portal Companion Collection is coming out later this year. Check out the trailer for the games below.

The Portal games are some of the most popular that Valve has ever made. The first Portal game is just a few hours long and was made by a team of just 10 or fewer people. As such, the original game focused solely on the portal/puzzle aspect. For Portal 2, the scope of development was widened significantly. The game was made by a team of 30-40 people and added a variety of new modes and elements. For the first time, local and online co-op was added to the game. This came in the form of a completely separate storyline from the main game. Allowing players to experience a whole new game in co-op mode. The second game also greatly expanded upon the story of the first game and added the new character Wheatley who was voiced by Stephen Merchant.

The Portal Companion Collection marks the first time the games have been re-released since the originals. It isn’t clear if there are improvements to the Switch versions of the games that will take advantage of the more powerful hardware. Similarly, nothing has been announced about the Portal Companion Collection making its way to other consoles. As it stands, there is no way for PlayStation gamers to play the games on PS4 or PS5. However, players on Xbox are able to play both of the games via backwards compatibility on Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles.

