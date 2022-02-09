Kirby and the Forgotten Land Gameplay Footage Highlights Kirby’s Abilities

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a game Nintendo first unveiled on September 23, 2021, during a Nintendo Direct. Fast forward a few months, and here we are again with a brand new trailer. This is another Kirby platformer if you don’t recall this game when it was first announced. Players will follow the iconic character on a brand new adventure. From what we know so far, Kirby washes on the shore of a strange new world.

Known simply as The Forgotten Land, Kirby roams around only to find that the place is practically abandoned. An apocalypse of sorts has taken over the world. Now the city is only a shell of its former self. However, it looks like something sinister is going on. An evil force is kidnapping all the critters found within this world. What this force is doing with all the kidnapped Waddle Dees remains to be seen. But it looks like it’s up to Kirby to save the day once again.

As mentioned, there was a brand new trailer drop during the February 2022 Nintendo Direct. We were given a glimpse into the gameplay mechanics, and it doesn’t look like too much has changed. Kirby still relies on adapting different characters’ abilities throughout his adventure. But, there is more focus on transforming Kirby’s body to complete different environment puzzles. For instance, Kirby can swallow up a vehicle and use its shape to cross small gaps or use the shape of a traffic cone to burst into metal pipes with Kirby’s pointed head.

There’s bound to be more marketing materials coming to the game soon as we don’t have a long wait to endure. But, for now, it looks like Kirby fans can get their hands on Kirby and the Forgotten Land this March 25, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch platform. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer footage in the video embedded above.

