Mario Strikers: Battle League Officially Unveiled



After rumors circulated online this past month, Nintendo finally unveiled a new Mario Strikers game. There are quite a few Mario sports-related titles available in the marketplace. However, Mario Strikers was a massive hit on the Nintendo GameCube. Today, it’s been confirmed that a new installment is coming into the marketplace with Mario Strikers: Battle League.

This upcoming installment should be a warmly welcomed surprise for fans of the franchise. Again, Mario and his friends are no strangers to sports games. However, the Mario Strikers installment was a mega-hit on the Nintendo GameCube. Nintendo is now looking to get the same reception for the upcoming Mario Strikers: Battle League. We’re getting a 4v4 soccer game with this installment but done up in a proper Mario IP fashion.

In this game, you’ll have different useful power-ups and attacks to help aid your team. The main goal is to sink your shot into your opposing team’s goal. However, doing so will mean working with your team, passing the ball, and sending out attacks. This can be anything from the traditional green shell to a banana peel. With that said, we also have customization options for the gear you’ll wear onto the field.

For instance, the gear will change up the character visuals and the stats of your character. You’ll have different pieces to tweak the strength, speed, shooting, passing, and overall technique capabilities. Again, you’re also given a few extra little strategic drops that you can gun for on the field. As mentioned, up to eight players can go against each other in a 4v4 team match.

Players can even take their game online. Nintendo is offering clubs where up to twenty players can join. From there, you’ll compete to see how your club does within the rankings. Again, if you’re looking to get into Mario Strikers: Battle League, then you’ll be able to pick up the game exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on June 10, 2022.

