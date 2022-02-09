Splatoon 3 Release Date and Trailer

The Nintendo Direct today finally narrowed down a timeframe for when fans can expect Splatoon 3, as well as introduced a new co-op mode in the upcoming game. Splatoon 3: Salmon Run Next Wave will be the game’s online co-op mode with an expected release date of Summer 2022.

Check out the brand new trailer below.

The new trailer introduces several aspects of Splatoon 3. New bosses or, Boss Salmonids, Fish Stick and Flipper-Flopper will be gearing up to taunt fans in just a few months. Fish Stick looks to be a massive tower fixed with a spinning paint thrower at the top, which players will need to shoot with their opposing paint. Flipper-Flopper on the other hand is a massive fish that seems to be wearing a gas mask who will flop down in front of players ready to be blasted.

The upcoming game will also include a new combat style called Egg Throw. Players will be able to use a newly added weapon that will allow them to throw yellow glowing orbs from a device strapped to their back.

Splatoon 3: Salmon Run Next Wave looks to be a lot of fun, with the trailer showing developers took full advantage of the ‘fish’ theme. Small fish are spread out around the playing field, while large sharks seem to be able to attack players wherever enemy paint is about. Who knew a fish theme would work so well with Splatoon’s paint-filled world?

In a last tease to players, near the end of the trailer, the video goes black and white. It takes on a very Godzilla-like feel as if players are watching never-before-seen footage of a massive creature. Just then, a large, bulbous fish appears wrapped in chains and reenacts the iconic roar made famous by the likes of King Kong and such. Nintendo did not name the new super boss, creating even more hype.

Look forward to Splatoon 3 and its co-op mode, Salmon Run Next Wave, this coming summer on the Nintendo Switch.

Source