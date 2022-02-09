Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Announced

[Updating…]

The first Nintendo Direct of 2022 began with a major announcement. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes–set in the same universe as Fire Emblem: Three Houses–is coming to the Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2022. Much like Three Houses, this new installment will follow Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses launched for the Switch in July 2019. As of March 2020, it had sole 2.87 million copies worldwide, making it the single best-selling game in the series. Fire Emblem Warriors launched in September 2017 as a sort of ‘spin-off’ of the series, featuring more hack-and-slash elements. It was also handled entirely by Koei Tecmo.

