Nier: Automata 5th Anniversary Stream to Air February 23

Nier: Automata is turning five years old, and Square Enix isn’t letting this auspicious event pass by unnoticed. The company will host the Nier: Automata 5th Anniversary Live Stream on February 23 at 18:00 JST. (Sadly, for those on the east coast, you’ll need to be up at 4 AM to watch it live). The event will be broadcast on Niconico Live and will be exclusively in Japanese. Interesting to note: February 23 is the same day that Nier: Automata was released in Japan back in 2017.

Series creator Yoko Taro, producer Yosuke Saito, composer Keiichi Okabe, and PlatinumGames’ Takahisa Taura will participate in the casual talk show, each reminiscing on the past five years since the game’s release. While it’s unclear what this conversation will lead to, Square Enix teased that there may be announcements of new information. Just last week, Twitter user Spanku_u, who has provided credible anime leaks in the past, indicated that Nier: Automata may be getting an anime adaptation in the near future. This segment could also give more information on the future of the Nier series as a whole.

Those living in Japan will be able to participate in a giveaway during the stream, and those with Niconico Premium paid accounts will be able to watch an extra talk show segment. This will include a Q&A session where users will be able to send questions to the staff regarding all things Nier. Square Enix and Niconico are also accepting questions until February 20, 2022 via this form.

Nier: Automata was originally released for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in 2017. An Xbox One port came in 2018 with the subtitle Become as Gods Edition. As of July 2021, the game had sold over 6 million copies worldwide. While Yoko Taro has gone on record saying that he wouldn’t make another Nier game unless he is very well paid, he’s been keeping busy with his new Voice of Cards RPG. A second game, Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden, is scheduled to release later this month.

