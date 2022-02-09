Genshin Impact Offering Bonus Gift After Technical Glitch

Genshin Impact is back with one of the game’s most popular events. The Lantern Rite brings players together to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Liyue with tons of gifts, new quests, and more to discover. This year’s Lantern Rite is titled Fleeting Colors in Flight: Lantern Rite, and the event is bringing with it two new event skins. Not everything has gone according to plan, however, and thanks to a glitch in the game’s Asian servers, everyone will be getting a free gift.

During the Lantern Rite event, players Adventure Rank 2 or above will receive five days of free gifts in the mail. These are distributed daily starting today, February 9, until the end of Genshin Impact 2.4. On the game’s Asian servers, players recieved two copies of one of these daily gifts, which included one of the game’s most sought-after items–Intertwined Fates. (These are used to unlock event characters and weapons).

To make this right, MiHoYo is not removing these duplicates–instead, all players will receive a second copy. All they need to do is log in to get their double-prize.

Between 2022/02/09 0:00 (server time) and the end of V2.4, all Travelers will receive a total of two copies of the mail. Travelers who have already received two copies will not be able to claim these same rewards again. We will not withdraw any rewards already issued. — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 9, 2022

The Genshin Impact 2.5 update is expected to release on February 16. This will add the new character Yae Miko, while Kokomi and Raiden will be the featured characters on their Banner reruns this time around. New events will also be added, including the “Three Realms of Gateway Offering” event, which will have characters exploring Enkanomiya to collect sigils for a new item. Those wanting more mini-games will enjoy “Of Drink A-Dreaming,” where players will roleplay as a bartender and mix drinks. New story quests will focus heavily on Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko.

Genshin Impact is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. The game blew past other gaming subreddits in 2021, becoming the most viewed for the year. Genshin Impact was also the most discussed game on Twitter in 2021.

