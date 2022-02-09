No Man’s Sky Is Coming To Switch

No Man’s Sky, the space-faring exploration game that originally launched on PlayStation, is now coming to Switch.

The game has became a beloved cult title since release, with dozens of updates allowing for the game to become what it promised to be at launch. The trailer shows off the game running on a Switch and how you can play across devices with your friends.

Back when No Man’s Sky first released in August 2016 it was critically panned thanks to underdelivering on promises, but since then the game has had a whole host of updates that added multiplayer, added creatures, new planets, fauna and more. The latest update, Frontiers, added planetary settlements that you can help manage and create in addition to allowing you to explore breathtaking nebulas in the depth of space.

The added content is so deep and so massive that in the time since launch, No Man’s Sky has managed to go from a overwhelmingly negative critical reception to being a Steam darling, receiving incredibly positive reviews and becoming the go-to success story for when people want to discuss how a game can turn both its image and its reception around with effort and developer resilience.

No Man’s Sky will release this summer on Nintendo Switch.