The Wolf Among Us 2 Reveals First Details

The Wolf Among Us 2 has finally had a showcase, displaying the evolution of the game and the engine in which it is running.

The original game released back in 2013, and a second season of the game was supposed to be released back in 2018. Due to Telltale Games shutting down and the situation surrounding that, every game they were making was shelved indefinitely until a new company took over the Telltale brand in questionable circumstances, offering questionable contracts to previous employees.

The story of the game will be set six months after the original game, with Bigby Wolf suspended as sheriff of Fabletown. He’s in anger management and Snow White is suddenly the Deputy Mayor of the town. Snow and Wolf are conflicted due to how they think the town should be led, revealing tensions building. Obviously you can expect the story arc of the previous game to play a part in the new title, but to what degree is currently unknown to all except the developers.

The trailer shows the game running in Unreal Engine with better visuals and performances than the original game by far, but the same graphical style remains. It’s simply a case of more clarity and detail within the game, allowing for crisper visuals and a better visual style. The developers have also spoken on when the game is going to release, stating that the game will ship when its ready and that it’ll likely come sometime next year.