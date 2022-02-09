Beyond Good & Evil 2 Is Yet Again, Still In Development

The highly anticipated Beyond Good & Evil 2 has been in development since it was officially announced in 2016 and Ubisoft developers have confirmed this is still the case. This information was reported on by Bloomberg where author Jason Schreier said, “Beyond Good & Evil 2, the sequel to a fan favorite, remains in pre-production after at least five years of development, according to people who work on that game.”

Schreier reported that one of the main reasons for the hold-up on the action-adventure game has been company-wide issues within Ubisoft that have caused delays on Beyond Good & Evil 2. Back in November 2021, a leaker claimed that development on the game was going well. A job posting was even spotted where Ubisoft was looking for new talent to work on the sequel.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 is due to be an action-adventure game set in an open-world, played from a third-person perspective. The game will be a prequel, taking place at least one generation before the events of the original game. Hopefully, this most recent report signifies real progress is being made on the game and isn’t just another tease for fans.

Despite the seemingly never-ending wait for Beyond Good & Evil 2, Ubisoft reportedly has some exciting projects in the works. Bloomberg also mentioned that the company is currently developing the next installment to the Assassin’s Creed franchise codenamed Rift.

According to Schreier, the next Assassin’s Creed game could very well get a 2022 or 2023 release date. Interestingly, Rift first began as an expansion to Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and was later upgraded to its very own title. Ubisoft is hoping the upcoming game will help fill out their slightly sparse release schedule. The report says Rift will revolve around the Valhalla character Basim and will take a different route to previous titles in the franchise, as it won’t be an open-world RPG.

