Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster Release Date Leaked, Then Confirmed

After a leak earlier today, Square Enix has officially confirmed via press release that Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster will launch on February 23rd, completing the six game pixel remaster collection that started releasing on mobile devices and PC last year.

The game will see updated graphics, widescreen support, a rearranged soundtrack by Nobuo Uematsu, quality-of-life updates and brand new supplementary material. The game was previously delayed as Square Enix stated they needed the necessary time to apply final polish and to finish the game.

A store page shows a very mild 3D effect to a scene in the game, but the suggested graphical updates appear to be limited to only certain scenes. It’ll also be interesting to see how Square Enix package these games when they inevitably and eventually come to consoles, since there’s been several complaints about the size of the text within the game and whether the placement of the text is the best for such a remaster.

This is the final of the Final Fantasy pixel remasters to release, so fans are also speculating as to whether or not we’ll get a switch port in the near future. It’s unlikely, but all eyes will be looking towards the Nintendo Direct today for any potential announcements. If there is any news on the pixel remasters later, be sure to check back here for updates.

Source