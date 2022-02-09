Dying Light 2: How To Triple Jump Like Super Mario With Secret Shoes | Easter Egg Guide

Enjoy a little Super Mario magic in Dying Light 2 with a pair of secret super-jumping shoes. Bounce, bound, and leap with the best Jump-Man in the video game business with this special Easter egg — it isn’t just a Mario Bros. Easter egg either, you’ll also unlock a hidden room dedicated to Crane, the parkour hero of the first Dying Light game. With his pair of special shoes, you can even perform a special jump that’s identical to Mario’s triple jump from Super Mario 64. Just look at the screenshot above for proof. You can even see your headless model! Now that’s the kind of Easter egg jank we love to see.

How To Get The Super Mario Triple-Jump Shoes | Nintendo Easter Egg





The Triple Jump Mario shoes give your parkouring hero the ability to jump even higher.

How To Find The Triple Jump Shoes: Travel to the Lower Dam Ayre in the Central map and reach the Heron Renegados bandit camp. To the southeast, there’s a hanging shipping container connected to a train above the chemical field. Climb onto the blue container and lockpick (Hard) the door.

Inside the special Crane Easter egg room, sit down at the chair and wait for a moment. On the table, a special package will appear called “It’s me, Marian!“. Take the shoes and equip the “It’s me, Marian!” shoes. Now you can pull of the super triple jump.

How To Do The Mario Triple Jump: With the “It’s me, Marian!” shoes equipped, jump three times in a row. On the third jump, you’ll perform a special super jump with a flip. The camera zooms out and shows you performing the big jump!

Every time you do a triple-jump, you’ll even hear a coin sound effect — your character gives a little Mario giggle. Now you can jump around as much as you want, reaching all new heights! Okay, this jump really is useless. You can’t reach anywhere your normal double-jump can’t reach, especially once you’ve unlocked the glider and the grappling hook. This is just a fun Super Mario Easter egg. Not quite as good as the tanuki suit from Dying Light 1, but still pretty dang good.