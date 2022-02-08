Starfield Gets Vocal Support from Microsoft’s Phil Spencer

Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield is scheduled to release this November, and Microsoft Gaming head Phil Spencer is supporting it with everything he’s got. In an interview with Axios gaming reporter Stephen Totilo, Spencer expressed his sincere hope to make the title a major hit.

“I love the Forza 5 and Halo stats…I love how many people played Psychonauts 2 vs. Psychonauts 1. So, when I look at the teams, when Todd and I talk about Starfield, it’s: ‘How do we make sure this is the most-played Todd Howard game ever?’”

After Microsoft’s acquision of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media, it was decided that Starfield would be an Xbox Series X/S console exclusive upon release and would also be available via Xbox Game Pass on day one. The game will also be available for PC. Unlike previous Bethesda hits The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4, the upcoming sci-fi game won’t be released on PlayStation consoles. In the past, PlayStation versions have traditionally sold more than Xbox versions, and it will be interesting to see how cutting off a large portion of the studio’s audience will reflect in the title’s sales.

Spencer also commented on the recent Forza and Halo releases in the interview. ““Those are the most played games in those franchises because we made them available on more screens than we ever have, through more business models than we’ve ever made them available,” he said. Microsoft has unveiled plans to put as many Activision Blizzard titles on Xbox Game Pass as possible once its recent acquisition is final. It is expected to close in the summer of 2023.

“Yeah, I want more people to be playing World of Warcraft in five years that are playing today. I want more people to be playing Call of Duty in five years, more people to be playing Candy Crush in five years, because we’ve made it more accessible to more people,” Spencer said.

Starfield is scheduled to be released later this year on November 11, 2022, for PC and Xbox Series X/S. In August, it was announced that the title is not a timed exclusive and will not be released on the PlayStation 5. The game will be playable on day one with the Xbox Game Pass.

