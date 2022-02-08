Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two Launches February 14

In early December 2021, Call of Duty: Warzone introduced Season One, revealing the Pacific Caldera map, new modes, and plenty of new vehicles and weapons inspired by World War II. Days away from Season Two, players are getting an early look at what to expect, including changes to the aforementioned Caldera map, more unique weapons, new mechanics, and plenty of armored war machines and chemical weapons to escalate global tensions to a more dangerous level.

While details haven’t been explicitly announced, changes are coming to Caldera. A recent in-game bug showed a minimap outline far different than what fans are familiar with, and Call of Duty insider @TheGhostofHope stated that the area could become a new “major POI called Factory.”

While Buy Stations have remained in fixed locations thus far, this appears to be changing in Season Two. New Bombers seem able to destroy Buy Stations and Loadout Drops, and to combat this, players will reportedly have access to new ‘Portable Buy Stations.’

A new event coming to Warzone will scatter Armored Convoys throughout Caldera. By ambushing these vehicles and avoiding the deadly Nebula-5 gas they emit, players will be rewarded with “valuable equipment and weapons.” It’s unclear whether this event will be introduced immediately upon the release of Season Two or now.

Three unique weapons are on track to arrive in Warzone, though details have not yet been released. Based on leaked artwork, it looks like a new Shotgun, Spier, and Assault Rifle could be on the way.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In April 2021, Activision revealed that the title had officially surpassed 100 million active players. In late 2021, Warzone began implementation of Ricochet anti-cheating software, with rulebreakers potentially being banned from all past, present, and future Call of Duty titles. In one day, 48,000 cheater accounts were banned. Ricochet is required to run the game.

Source