Sims 4: My Wedding Stories Expansion Trailer

The next Sims expansion, Sims 4: My Wedding Stories is almost here and it’s a romantic one. The new update revolves around getting engaged and planning for that special day. Check out the lovey-dovey reveal trailer below.

“Say ‘I do’ to your Sim’s dream wedding with The Sims™ 4 My Wedding Stories Game Pack” described developers. “Choose a Sim of Honor and get ready for a whole lot of fun and planning. There’s a lot to do before your Sim’s big day. Tour venues, taste cakes, and choose the perfect flowers! You’ve also got events like engagement dinners, rehearsal dinners, and big nights out to look forward to. With My Wedding Stories, you’re not just throwing one party—you’re crafting a detailed love story that reflects your Sims’ tastes.”

The announcement trailer for Sims 4: My Wedding Stories plays like a rom-com. The video takes viewers on a romantic journey seeing a couple get engaged, and almost married before the maid of honor and the bride realize they are in love. Their story unfolds and ends up with the couple walking down the aisle to each other. EA even created a cute website for the fictional wedding.

Sims 4: My Wedding Stories will have players go through all the ups and downs of wedding planning. From choosing from an array of venues, taking part in traditions such as choosing a “Sim of Honor” and hosting an engagement party and rehearsal dinner, there’s a lot of fun to be had for fans of Sims. There are even culture-specific traditions such as the option to have a Chinese or Indian wedding ceremony.

The new DLC Sims 4: My Wedding Stories will officially launch on February 17, although it seems a bit of a missed opportunity to not release the game on the 14th. The expansion will be available on Mac, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Source