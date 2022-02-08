Not An Imposter: Among Us Shows Off VR Gameplay

and we're back! no suspicious activity here: brown saw me in the cafeteria. pic.twitter.com/Wyl5yHPodm — Among Us VR (@AmongUsVR) January 20, 2022

In perhaps simultaneously the most baffling and yet most obvious decision made in the history of gaming, it was revealed during last years Game Awards that Among Us would be completing the task of being ported into Virtual Reality. After the game skyrocketed in popularity during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the developers are working hard towards preserving the future of the game and allowing for new sections of gamers to play it.

Since the announcement we’ve had no release date for the game, and no extended gameplay reveal, but Innersloth has been teasing us on twitter with small snippets of the game and various maps you can expect to play through. The clips point towards the implementation of social features in the game, with one clip featuring two players high-fiving, perhaps also implying that there’s more to be revealed when it comes to this aspect of the game. There’s also a clip of two players waving at each other, suggesting that perhaps the act of killing as the imposter will require a rather more physical element than in the standard release of the game.

It’ll be interesting to see how everything is implemented in virtual reality, as it’s clear from the clips that some of the maps have had redesigns to fit in with the new gameplay style. Will your tasks still be minigames that pop up? It feels unlikely, but it also feels like a lot of work to implement them all seamlessly into the virtual world. All we know as of right now is that the game is going to be coming to Oculus Quest, PSVR and PC VR.

Source