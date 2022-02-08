Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Preorder Trailer

Game developers Complex Games have released a new trailer for the upcoming game, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters. The science-fiction game is based on the popular miniature wargame, Warhammer 40,000 and stars Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes). The new trailer begins with an introduction by Serkis himself and announces that the game is now ready for preorder. Watch the video below.

As described by developers, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters will allow players the opportunity to “Lead humanity’s greatest weapon, the Grey Knights, in this fast-paced turn-based tactical RPG: Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters. Root out and purge a galaxy-spanning plague across multiple worlds, using the tactics and talents of your own personalized squad of Daemonhunters.” The upcoming title is set in a gothic science fiction world and will have fans fight against the forces of Nurgle who are attempting to release a plague on the galaxy called the Bloom.

Daemonhunters is a reboot of the 1998 video game titled Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate and an adaption of the miniature Games Workshop game. The miniature game was first produced in 1987, quickly gaining a strong fan base, particularly in the UK. In the miniature wargame, players battle using small figures of warriors and fighting vehicles. The game is played tabletop on a battlefield comprised of miniature models of buildings, hills, trees, and other features. The miniature wargame continues to receive updates with its latest edition having released in 2020.

The newest iteration of Warhammer 40,000 will show off the franchise like never before with this “fast-paced turn-based tactical RPG.” Players will be able to upgrade their “base of operations, build new facilities, conduct research into arcane mysteries, and engage in combat missions across multiple worlds to purge the spread. The Bloom corrupts without prejudice; your choices will affect which planets succumb… and survive.”

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters will release on PC on May 5, 2022, with preorders now available.

Source