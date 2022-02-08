Hideki Kamiya Wants Gamers To Play Bayonetta 1+2 Before 3

Hideki Kamiya, one of the founders of PlatinumGames and the director of Bayonetta recently sat down for an interview with IGN Japan. The interview covered a range of topics. However, one of the key ones, predictably, is Platinum’s upcoming game, Bayonetta 3. Although there isn’t a release date yet, Bayonetta 3 is set to come out sometime this year so more details should be revealed about the game soon. Perhaps at the Nintendo Direct later this week?

When asked for details about Bayonetta 3, Kamiya was coy. He said that he couldn’t reveal too much about the game. One thing he did say is how the game has been designed since it is the third game of the trilogy.

“One more thing I want to say. I want you to play the first two games before playing the third. I made the new story so that you can enjoy playing it without having experience of the originals. Even if Bayonetta 3 is your first game in the series, you will still be able to follow the story. You won’t get bored. However, I am sure you will enjoy it more if you have played Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 first. I want you to prepare yourself for the new game. It would be a shame if you hadn’t played the others first.” Hideki Kamiya, translation from Gamesradar

Obviously, as a trilogy playing the first two games is always recommended. It is interesting that Kamiya states that Bayonetta 3 has been designed to allow new people to follow the story with ease. It can be a daunting task to go back and play previous games in a series in order to get caught up. Although the Bayonetta games are certainly worth the time.

Bayonetta 3 is scheduled to release sometime this year. Keep an eye on the Nintendo Direct later this week as it could reveal some more information on when the game will be released.

Source

B