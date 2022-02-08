Hidetaka Miyazaki Talks About The Elden Ring Delay

The delay of Elden Ring, even if only by a month, last year caused near heartbreak for Souls fans who are anticipating From Software’s latest game. Although most fans understood the decision to delay Elden Ring, there was still a lot of disappointment because of how hyped people are for the game. Now, in an interview with Edge Magazine, game director Hidetaka Miyazaki shed a little light on the decision to delay the game.

Miyazaki was asked what led to the decision to delay Elden Ring from January to February.

“The level of freedom that we wanted to ultimately achieve in Elden Ring exceeded what we were initially planning for. This [complexity] gradually built up, and the time needed to debug and QA in particular took a lot more effort.” Hidetaka Miyazaki

It might seem like an extra month wouldn’t change much with the development of a game. However, as many gamers have noticed, a recent trend is for games to be released in a good enough state and then patched over the following weeks and months. Presumably, From Software wanted to avoid the embarrassment of releasing Elden Ring in a state that would require these kinds of quick fixes. Dying Light 2 is the most recent game to release in this state. A few days after launch, developer Techland announced a plethora of fixes that would be coming to the game soon. The developer also claimed that the day one patch for the game contained over a thousand fixes and requested players to refrain from playing before the official release date if they got a copy early.

Hopefully, the extra month of quality control for Elden Ring will mean the best version of the game is ready for launch day.

Miyazaki’s interview with Edge Magazine is incredibly in-depth so be sure to check out the rest of the interview at the source below.

