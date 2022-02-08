Destiny 2: New 13-Minute Video Reveals Details On The Witch Queen

Bungie is gearing up to release Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, the game’s next major expansion. The highly anticipated DLC will launch later this month and is looking to be the game’s biggest update in years. A new 13-minute video titled, “Destiny 2 ViDoc: Light in the Darkness” was released today where developers discussed “Savathûn, The Witch Queen, Season of the Risen, Void Subclass updates, weapon crafting, and more.” Check out the full video below.

Destiny ViDoc is Bungie’s longtime name for its documentary series where the company shares information on its upcoming expansions. “Destiny 2 ViDoc: Light in the Darkness” is a little over 13 minutes long and provides details on several aspects of the game. The new campaign in The Witch Queen has become what Bungie has referred to as the “definitive Destiny campaign” where players will battle through Savathûn’s menacing Throneworld. A new Legendary mode will be an optional part of the campaign, creating a more difficult gaming experience for players who can hack it.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will also introduce a whole new weapon crafting system. The short documentary gives fans a look at the new feature where players can customize perks and level up their preferred weapons. In additional news, Bungie has shared the name of The Witch Queen’s companion season, due to be called Season of the Risen. The recently introduced season will offer Cabal-themed armor (inspired by Caiatl’s horde) and a Colossus-themed Exotic.

The Witch Queen will include a total of eight new Exotic weapons and six pieces of Exotic armor, two per class. The new video also revealed a set of Warlock Exotic boots being added to the game which will enable healing to the Empowered Rift.

In one last interesting development, “Destiny 2 ViDoc: Light in the Darkness” gave additional information on the expansion’s Solar and Arc 3.0. Solar will be capable of burning enemies and healing allies, while Arc 3.0 will focus on chaining effects and dealing damage to multiple enemies simultaneously.

Play Destiny 2: The Witch Queen this month on February 22, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

