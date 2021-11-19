GeForce NOW Will Enable Game Streaming Via LG TVs

In a press release via LG’s website, the company announced they are partnering with NVIDIA GeForce NOW to bring Cloud Gaming to WebOS Smart TVs. It will be the “First Smart TV GeForce NOW App.”

LG boasts their “large screen sizes, lifelike picture quality, and high refresh rate” OLED TVs “are a perfect match for GeForce NOW.” The NVIDIA app is currently available on, “NVIDIA SHIELD, Windows PC, macOS, Chrome OS, Android, and Safari browser for iPhone and iPad.” This announcement “allows gamers to start playing on their LG TVs and continue on nearly any device they own.”

Gamers will be able to enjoy big titles such as Rocket League and Destiny 2, plus the recently released and acclaimed Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as the Crysis Remastered Trilogy. All of these will be “playable at up to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second.” Ray tracing and AI technologies will also be available to GeForce NOW Priority members, “streaming from NVIDIA RTX-powered servers in data centers worldwide for the most responsive gameplay and gorgeous, high-quality graphics.”

Additionally, LG also confirmed for players with compatible TVs, 35 free-to-play games will be accessible via the app when played with a compatible controller but no additional hardware is required. Alternatively, the list for free-to-play games on GeForce NOW that NVIDIA announced is significantly larger, including nearly 100 games. It’s uncertain whether this discrepancy is due to the TV app or controllers compatible with LG TVs.

The partnership will allow players to download the app from the LG Content Store this week on “select 2021 LG 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TV models in 80 markets.” It will also “enable LG TV owners with compatible TVs to instantly enjoy over 35 free-to-play games with just a compatible controller” and no additional hardware. It seems GeForce NOW subscribers have a lot to look forward to in terms of a variety of devices to game on.

