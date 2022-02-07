Thanko Releases Face-Down Cushion for Handheld Gaming

Thanko is a Japanese company known for making the wackiest gadgets around. Some of these items are actually useful, but the majority of them are just incredibly strange–the double-decker desktop bento box rice cooker and battery-powered armpit air conditioner both come to mind. Their newest invention may fit into the ‘useful’ category, with this cozy face-down cushion perfect for handheld gaming. The ‘Face-Down Cushion Z’ went on sale in Japan today, February 7, and retails for ¥6,980 (around $60).

The cushion can be tilted upwards to a maximum of 35 degrees, giving players plenty of wiggle room. The gap between the head and chest pillows gives plenty of back support, and while this may not be the optimal way to play games all day every day, it may be a good idea to take some pressure off your butt for a while. Once folded up, the cushion is only about five inches high, making it incredibly easy to store and transport. The cover is removable and washable, and the Face-Down Cushion Z can support up to 220 pounds.

After seeing this image, how could you not want to buy one?

While Thanko does not have a dedicated US-facing website, the company’s products are often available on Amazon. Keep an eye out in the near future if you’re looking to snag one of these cozy contraptions.

Whether you’re finding a new mobile shooter, reading some comics, watching YouTube on a tablet, or playing some Pokemon Arceus, doesn’t this look like the coziest way to spend your day?

Source