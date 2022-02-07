Dying Light 2 Developer Claims Xbox Series S GPU Is ‘Holding Us Back’

Tymon Smektala, the lead designer on Dying Light 2, has claimed that the Xbox Series S’ GPU is holding back Dying Light 2 on the system. The claim came in response to a question asked about 30 FPS support on the Series X and S. Xbox Series S owners were surprised to find out that Dying Light 2 tops out at 30 FPS on the system. Especially because the Series S is considered a 1080p/60 FPS machine. The vast majority of games released on the Series S so far have managed 60 FPS at 1080p.

We’re fixing the coop issues first, the demand broke Sony/Microsoft/Epic sewers. Motion sickness will be addressed in the first upcoming patch. Fov + motion blur will be considered for the next. 30fps on Series S will be looked at, but the consoles GPU is holding us back. — Tymon Smektała (@smektalaTM) February 5, 2022

Users on social media haven’t quite believed the claim that it’s the Series S’ GPU holding Dying Light 2 back. The post about Smektala’s tweet in the Xbox Series S subreddit hasn’t gone down well. Series S gamers are blaming Dying Light 2’s developer, Techland, for not optimizing the game properly. Gamers have pointed to the game only running at 1080p in order to hit 60 FPS on the Xbox Series X and PS5 as proof. It’s true that most new games on the Xbox Series X and PS5 are able to achieve 60 FPS at much higher resolutions. Typically, visuals will be sacrificed in some way while still playing at 4K, or close to it, in order to achieve 60 FPS. Similar to lowering the settings slightly on PC to boost FPS. However, in Dying Light 2 there’s no option to play at higher than 1080p while also playing at 60 FPS on next-gen consoles.

Xbox Series S owners feel as though Techland is blaming the console unfairly. The Xbox Series S has had no problem running many of the biggest games from the last few months at 60 FPS. FIFA 22, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Far Cry 6, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Riders Republic, Hell Let Loose, and Guardians of the Galaxy all released recently and run at 60 FPS at 1080p or above on the Xbox Series S. Dying Light 2 stands out among those games on Series S for the wrong reason and gamers are quick to blame the developer instead of the console.

