Elden Ring Collectors Edition Back In Stock At Bandai Namco Store

Good news to all the Tarnished out there! The Elden Ring collectors edition is back in stock on the Bandai Namco store. It comes with a steelbook, a digital soundtrack, a beautiful 40-page hardcover artbook and a massive 23CM statue of Malenia- Blade Of Miquella for all the Soulsbourne fans out there. Previously the collectors edition was out of stock almost everywhere, with a huge swarm of fans desperate to get their hands on it, which sadly meant a lot of gamers had to do without. But if you were one of those people, you can now get the edition you want and more specifically, the massive and heavily detailed statue that comes with it.

Elden Ring is the latest game from FromSoftware, following on from such successes as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the Dark Souls trilogy. Fans have been waiting for this game for years, ever since it was first announced in 2019. Late last year players got their first taste of the game during a closed network test, and the praise hasn’t stopped flowing since. People have waxed lyrically about the combat system and the new additions that the game brings to the traditional FromSoftware formula, while still allowing new players to ease themselves in. With George R. R Martin (Yeah, that George R. R Martin) working on the story of Elden Ring, it promises to be as in-depth and lore-filled as every other From Software game.

Elden Ring releases on February 25th after multiple delays, bringing with it hours of brutal fun to cap off a packed month of gaming.

Source