Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Gives Away Ten Packs Worth Of Gems

As a reward to all players who log in between now and March, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is giving away 1,000 gems to all players.

The news comes as a reward for the game gaining over ten million downloads since launch. The amount of gems given away is actually rather large, considering that one ten pack set of cards could net you some huge staples and pulls to help you along your way, such as trap cards and spell cards that’ll cause your rank to hurricane up the boards. While you can always earn gems in the usual way of playing the game, you cannot earn this much as quickly as this, so it’s a nice bonus to players who have already blitzed through the solo mode and the tutorials.

There’s a lot you can do with 1,000 gems. You can pick up ten different packs, use them to pick up accessories in the game such as new sleeves and a deckbox, or you can use them to pick up a new partner in the game which will keep you company while you wait for your opponent to finish their insanely long combos, or to put up a board that will absolutely ruin you.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel was surprise launched last month and hasn’t left the Steam top ten charts, with a concurrent player count of 130,000 never really dipping. For a card game that’s huge, so it’s quite the feat.

