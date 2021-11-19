Cyberpunk 2077 Won’t Be Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated and hyped-up video games launched last year. Many fans were eagerly awaiting to get their hands on this new RPG from the iconic CD Projekt Red development studio. After their incredible work from The Witcher franchise, fans finally were able to dive into a futuristic cyberpunk setting in December 2020.

That release delivered an undercooked game. There were quite a few problems that left some players avoiding the game altogether. Now the title is in better shape as the studio continues to deliver patches and updates. Recently, Xbox released a promotional video to highlight their Game Pass service. During the video, we got a brief glimpse at Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay which sparked plenty of speculation.

Fans started to chime in online, suggesting that Cyberpunk 2077 would soon be featured on Game Pass. Seeing footage of a game for the service would make sense to assume that was a way to tease an upcoming release. Unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case. We’re not sure just why the Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage was selected. However, a spokesperson for CD Projekt Red confirmed to VGC that there are no plans to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to Game Pass.

While we may see Cyberpunk 2077 arrive on the service, later on, it won’t be anytime soon. Instead, it looks like the developers are still working to deliver Cyberpunk 2077 into a more solid product. We know that the developers have plans to deliver expansions to the game, but so far, we haven’t seen any details as to what the expansions will entail.

Source