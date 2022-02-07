Pokémon Legends: Arceus Is Getting A Growlithe Event This Month

US games retailer, GameStop will host a Hisuian Growlithe distribution event in Pokémon Legends: Arceus later this month where players will be able to get the Fire/Rock-type Pokémon, as well 20 Feather Balls. The news was reported by Serebii.net, as fans of the new game have noticed marketing for the event going up at their local retailer.

GameStop has yet to make an official announcement for the event, although according to signs spotted by fans, it will take place from February 25 to March 13. Unfortunately, the dates, along with the prizes are all that is currently known about the event. It’s still not known whether the Pokémon Legends: Arceus event will take place internationally, or only in the US. As it will be the first event since the game launched on January 28, fans are hopeful they can take part no matter their location. The Growlithe event will also be the first Pokémon event of 2022, since Pokémon Sword and Shield allowed players to catch a shiny Zamazenta in November 2021.

In other exciting news, players might be getting a Pokémon Legends: Arceus expansion sooner than they think. According to Twitter leaker @Riddler_Khu, the popular game will possibly be getting DLC this coming April. Nothing has been officially announced on the expansion just yet, so anything is possible. Several players have already beat the game and would certainly welcome more content.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been available for a little over a week now and has been met with glowing reviews from both gamers and critics. It boasts an 84/100 score on Metacritic, a significantly higher score than any other Pokémon game on the Nintendo Switch. The second highest scored Pokémon Switch game is Pokémon Sword and Shield with a score 80/100. For the first time in a long time, there seems to be unanimous agreement that Nintendo has made positive changes to the franchise, signifying the altered game mechanics and style might be here to stay for future installments of Pokémon.

Source