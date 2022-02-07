Resident Evil 4 Director Hopes A Remake Improves The Story

Shinji Mikami, director of the original Resident Evil, The Evil Within and the upcoming Ghostwire Tokyo has spoken about his wants and hopes for a potential remake of the seminal Resident Evil 4 during an interview with Newsweek after the recent PlayStation showcase of GhostWire: Tokyo.

Talking to Newsweek, Mikami has stated that

“If it’s a question of whether I want to see it or not, I think I do. I just hope they make the story better. The game is close to perfect, but we only had two and a half weeks to make that story and so I have a different view. There just wasn’t enough time to make it good and the people I wanted to work on it declined because of that restriction.”

Resident Evil 4 is possibly the most important game in the series and as such has been rereleased multiple times across multiple systems, with the most recent port being an Oculus VR port. The fanbase is so dedicated that a small group of fans spent eight years creating a HD remaster mod for the game that released just this past week. A remake has been rumoured ever since Capcom remade Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, since it seems like the logical next step, but as of yet there’s absolutely no official news on it. Still, that hasn’t stopped Mikami from talking about his hopes for it.

“Every time they rerelease the old Resident Evil 4, something new has been applied to it and it’s given some polish. I think they’re doing a really good job. They have been really good at evolving that franchise and making sure that it adjusts to the market. That’s a great thing.”

