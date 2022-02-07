Final Fantasy Spin-Off Chocobo GP reveals a custom race mode

In a move that shocked the wider industry last year, Square Enix decided to give Final Fantasy its own kart racer in the switch-exclusive Chocobo GP. Now, we have more details on what to expect in this peculiar aside for the series, and how we can expect to race our tiny bird friends against each other.

As shown in the below image, you’ll be able to customize the race class, type of magicite available, the skill of the CPU, the way the courses will be decided and the number of races within the race set. It’s unclear how much of this will be available in the already-confirmed free-to-play version of the game, but it feels rather safe to assume that the features will be limited depending on which version of the game you’re playing.

Alongside this reveal, four screenshots of various tracks were shown off. The details in the tracks will make even the most hardcore Final Fantasy fan happy, with the cage that Steiner and Blank were locked in from Final Fantasy IX clearly visible in one. Obviously this is only a tiny sliver of what to expect in the finished product, so it’s safe to assume you’ll find deep cuts from across the franchise everywhere the eye can see.

Chocobo GP will release March 10th for Nintendo Switch, with a free-to-play version also available.

Source