It Takes Two Sells Five Million Copies

Not content with winning the Game Of The Year award at The Game Awards 2021 and being optioned for a TV adaptation, It Takes Two has now sold a stunning five million copies.

Tweeting (see below) “our Team is absolutely stunned just thinking about how many players have now enjoyed our game”, developer Hazelight Studios has previously been extremely open about the fact that game had passed three million units sold as of October 13th, meaning the game has sold at least two million copies over the holiday period.

The game garnered praise from all corners of the industry, with developers such as Hidetaka Miyazaki calling it a standout of 2021. In addition to winning the Game Of The Year award, It Takes Two also won best multiplayer game and best family game. The game requires two players and centres on a couple falling out of love, yet forced to work together to overcoming a constantly growing pile of adversity, discovering emotional truths about themselves and the world around them along their quest to regain full control of their bodies. Praise was heaped upon the game for the emotional narrative it delivers and the way it forces players to work together to achieve a common goal.

