Deviation Games’ New PlayStation IP Could Be A Massive FPS Game

Last year, Deviation Games debuted as a new studio that was revealed to be making a new IP for Sony. Now, details about Deviation Games’ new IP have been disclosed by Twitter leaker Oops Leaks. The Twitter account is fairly new and a track record isn’t established yet, so take the following with a grain of salt. Check out the tweets below.

Deviation Games are working on a world-class FPS that is planned to be supported for years, if not generations. The project will receive many game modes, including heavily story-driven single-player campaigns and multiplayer aimed both for arcade modes and competitive ones. pic.twitter.com/hd713Qh50Z — Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) February 5, 2022

The project is ambitious but is in the early stages of production so things could change a few more times. The first official information should be expected within a year, and the release of the game is currently scheduled for 2024. — Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) February 5, 2022

According to Oops Leaks, Deviations Games is working on a “world-class FPS.” Although the leaker doesn’t mention PlayStation exclusivity, it’s likely that this is the same “new original IP” that Sony and Deviation announced last year. If the details above are true, this is a huge undertaking for a new studio.

Deviation Games is run by two Treyarch veterans so it isn’t surprising that the company would be developing an FPS for Sony. However, this report should give some reassurance to Call of Duty fans worried about the franchise leaving PlayStation. After Microsoft’s purchase of Activision, it is believed that only the next two Call of Duty games plus a sequel to Warzone will be released on PlayStation consoles. That’s Call of Duty 2022, rumored to be Modern Warfare 2, and Call of Duty 2023. If Deviation Games really is aiming for a 2024 release of its new “world-class FPS” then perhaps PlayStation fans don’t have too much to worry about.

Even if the information provided by Oops Leaks is true, a project of this scale could easily be delayed. The game sounds like a massive undertaking for any studio, never mind for a newly founded one. It wouldn’t be surprising if PlayStation gamers don’t see this game until well after 2024, even if it is announced “within a year.”

Here’s hoping more information about this intriguing project from Deviation Games trickles out in due course.

