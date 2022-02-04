PlayStation VR2 Now Has An Official Product Page

VR is not going anywhere anytime soon. The big push for VR gaming came with the last generation of hardware. First, we saw different headsets released for the PC platform, and eventually, Sony jumped in with their own PlayStation VR hardware. Now, as we’re moving on to the latest generation of console hardware, Sony is bringing out their new upgraded headset. Today, it looks like Sony has officially launched the product page for their upcoming PlayStation VR2.

We’re still waiting on when we’ll get our hands on the PlayStation VR2. With that said, Sony might be a bit closer to launching the hardware than some had thought. The product page for the VR headset has gone live today, and it gives viewers a breakdown of what’s coming to the headset. In addition, the page highlights some of the new features you’ll get compared to the past iteration. For instance, the PlayStation VR2 will offer 4K HDR resolution with 120FPS.

There is eye tracking to make the visuals even smoother, so your line of view should feel even more natural as you look around the virtual in-game world. Not to mention, there is tracking outside of your headset, so there’s no need for an external camera this time around. We even have a motor inside the headset to give subtle vibrations.

There are also new controllers coming that mimic the likes of the Oculus VR headset controllers. These controls have the necessary buttons, analog sticks, and triggers. But also included are finger touch detection and haptic feedback. Right now, we don’t have a release date attached to the hardware just yet. Regardless, you will need the PlayStation 5 just to use the PlayStation VR2. As you likely already know, obtaining a PlayStation 5 has been extremely difficult since the console launched. So, you might have some time to hunt down a console at retail before this VR headset makes its way out into the marketplace.

