Overwatch 2 Client Spotted Online

Blizzard Entertainment brought out a brand new IP into the marketplace back in 2016 with the release of Overwatch. This is a hero shooter where players go into a competitive multiplayer match with characters containing their own unique abilities. The game has been supported for years now, but we know a sequel is coming. Overwatch 2 is not slated to release this year, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see some betas come out.

The next Overwatch game was finally spotted again online. This is not anything substantial, but it looks like the development team has been testing out a new client. That has some fans speculating that we might get a beta coming out sometime this year. Of course, with that said, there’s been nothing actually confirmed from the development studio side of things. Regardless, seeing that the developers are making progress with the game is more than welcomed for the fan base community.

This client showed up on the dev ring, so it’s nothing you’ll actually get to poke around in. But, if progress is going on smoothly, then we might see some new information come out regarding the installment this year. For now, we’re still working with the small details unveiled about the game already. Take, for example, that this game will have a plot to go through.

We’ll also find that the developers are going through and updating all the character heroes. Furthermore, it’s likely to see some new characters, game modes, and maps added to the mix. Again, we don’t have a release date attached to the game, but that should hopefully change soon. Perhaps this year will be packed with news regarding the upcoming game. For instance, it would be interesting to see if Overwatch 2 becomes exclusive to Xbox consoles and the PC platform after the Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal.

