Rockstar Games Confirms Grand Theft Auto 6 Is In Active Development

Grand Theft Auto fans can rejoice. After a lengthy support cycle for Grand Theft Auto V, it looks like the next installment is in development. For now, Rockstar Games is at least confirming that their next installment to the Grand Theft Auto franchise is in the works. But, don’t expect any fine details quite yet as the game was simply mentioned in their official Rockstar Games blog. Still, for Rockstar Games, just confirming Grand Theft Auto 6 is inbound is a pretty massive move.

Rockstar Games uses its official blog post to keep fans alerted on what’s coming out. The Newswire provides a means to showcase new trailers, images, and updates for their line of video games. Grand Theft Auto V is currently the latest mainline installment for the IP, and it’s been around for a long time now. After its initial release in 2013, the video game has continued to thrive with new port releases. We’re even seeing Grand Theft Auto V launch on the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5 at this point.

“With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.”

Fans are growing restless, and after waiting around for years on the news regarding Grand Theft Auto 6, the studio is finally giving in. At the very end of their latest Newswire, Rockstar Games alerted fans that the next game was in active development. According to the studio, the title development is well underway, and they look forward to sharing new information with us soon.

Unfortunately, that’s all we got from the studio at the moment. It’s brief information, but at least they are willing to confirm what we all knew to begin with. A new game is coming, and hopefully, it can live up to fans’ expectations. Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online were massive hits. Now years of waiting for the new game to make its way out, there are some high expectations placed on the development team.

Source