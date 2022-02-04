Sony Still Has $10 Billion To Spend On Acquisitions

Sony and Microsoft are in a bit of a war right now. The competitors have been on a buying spree as they attempt to acquire as many studios as they possibly can. Microsoft has already come out swinging pretty hard with the purchases of both ZeniMax Media and Activision Blizzard. Now, Sony has jumped in recently with their own latest purchase of Bungie.

As these two companies duke it out for certain studio acquisitions, a new report has showcased just how much money Sony has left. This is, of course, money allotted for investment and acquisitions, but it looks like it totals $10 billion. That’s quite a bit of money left, and it’s supposed to last Sony through 2023. That means there are likely more studios getting picked up.

Although $10 billion is quite a bit of money, it’s not something that will score these massive companies like the nearly $70 billion purchase Microsoft made for Activision Blizzard. Regardless, we can expect more announcements in the future. In fact, there is apparently already $7.4 billion spent that went into deals that were not made known to the public quite yet.

As a result, Sony should have some exciting reveals coming out likely throughout this year. In the meantime, it’s an interesting time in the game industry. With game subscription services, new console hardware launches, and now studios being purchased, it seems like 2022 is shaping up to be a great competitive year for the industry. Fortunately, that typically means a great year for consumers. For now, it’s purely a waiting game to see just what big announcements are made this year from both Sony and Microsoft. We’re just getting started in 2022, so there’s plenty of time to make a few surprise announcements along with planning out their big press conferences.

