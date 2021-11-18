Pragmata Has Been Delayed With New Release Set Within 2023

Capcom is a massive video game development studio. With familiar titles like Monster Hunter and Resident Evil, there’s a new IP that might have piqued some interest. During a PlayStation 5 reveal event last year, we got a very early glimpse at their latest project, Pragmata. It’s a small teaser trailer that had some interest in the community. Still, unfortunately, the development studio was not ready to unveil what exactly they were bringing out into the marketplace.

Within the trailer, we got a small look at an astronaut and a little girl. Seemingly in an abandoned city on Earth, a massive satellite comes crashing down, forcing our duo to make a quick escape. We’re left with plenty of questions about what the game is all about. When it was initially unveiled, the developers were aiming to deliver this game in 2022. That’s not going to happen. Instead, the developers are alerting fans that they have delayed the game.

An update on #PRAGMATA:



Our team is hard at work on the project, but to ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure, we've decided to shift the release window to 2023. In the meantime, we have a brand new artwork to share with you. Thank you for your patience.🌑 pic.twitter.com/3ZTOkIWEYD — PRAGMATA (@PRAGMATAgame) November 18, 2021

Pragmata is being pushed into 2023. The information came out through a tweet from the official Pragmata Twitter account. According to the tweet, the developers want to spend more time on the project to ensure that fans have an unforgettable adventure when it does launch. But, unfortunately, we’re not given any more information about what this game is even about.

It’s still a mystery, but at least we know that the game is slated for a 2023 release. That should make for more information and footage to come out to the public this coming year. There’s also likely some more time being spent on this game because Capcom is allowing young employees to work on the project. This could be a game made to help train new employees as they venture on to work with different video game projects in the company.

Source