Halo Infinite: Battle Pass Receives Updates

343 Industries has announced via Twitter that updates will be made to Halo Infinite multiplayer following player criticism. @HaloSupport posted that gamers will now earn 50XP towards their Battle Pass for every matchmade game they play. There will also be an update to the Challenge deck to “better serve players of all skills.” Furthermore, “XP boosts will now last for 1 hour rather than 30 minutes. The in-game tooltip may continue to show 30 minutes as their expected duration, but the Boost’s timer will start from 60 minutes once activated.”

#HaloInfinite players can now earn XP by completing matchmade games. The "Play 1 Game" Daily Challenge is worth 50 XP each. The Challenge deck is also being updated to better serve players of all skill levels. (1/4) — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) November 18, 2021

The update will also solve an issue that meant certain Challenges were not tracking players’ progress. These challenges include Heat of the Moment, It Bears Repeating, Jorge Would Be Proud, and Ultra Tech. Additionally, “all progress on active Daily and Weekly Challenges will need to be reset, however, all players who sign-in between November 23-30 will receive this week’s Ultimate Reward: the Sigil Mark VII Visor.”

These changes to Halo: Infinite‘s Battle Pass come after a large portion of the player base conveyed disappointment in the ranking system after the game’s multiplayer was unexpectedly released early. The majority of the criticism came from players’ feeling that the pass detracted from the enjoyment of playing Halo Infinite, rather than adding to it. When it was initially released, the Battle Pass had a convoluted progression system where gamers had to complete overly specific challenges in order to gain XP towards it. This made completing the pass a slog while it ignored when players did well in a match and instead, focused on, for example, whether they had shot a certain enemy with a certain gun in a certain mode. Players were quickly fed up with it.

The multiplayer, along with the Battle Pass, was only released on November 15th and 343 Industries has already responded to player complaints so that at least bodes well for the future of Halo: Infinite.

Source