Fan Showcases Their Custom Raspberry Pi Cyberpunk 2077 Case

Fans can get incredibly talented with their favorite video games. We’ve seen countless cosplays to fan-developed video game projects. However, one particular fan thought a bit outside the box to showcase their love for CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. Today, we’re finding out about one fan who custom printed a Cyberpunk 2077 based case for their Raspberry Pi 4.

Taking to Reddit, user Linksfan_ showcased their custom case, which looks like a solid standard gaming PC case. You have the looks of tempered glass, a GPU, to even the appearance of watercool tubing around the internals. Until you look a bit closer and see that this is actually a tiny case for a Raspberry Pi. That system won’t run Cyberpunk 2077, but it’s certainly a neat little rendition of what a Cyberpunk 2077 themed gaming PC could look like.

Most of the components are 3D printed, with the front shroud having a makeshift GPU with working fans thanks to a separate power source. Still, this is a neat little creation, and fortunately, you can even attempt to 3D print the same build as well. Linksfan_ has taken to Cults3D to purchase the necessary files to print out the case. But, of course, you’ll also need the extra bits and pieces to get it the same.

For instance, you’ll need M3 nuts and bolts, a laser-cut acrylic sheet, and of course, the Raspberry Pi 4. Meanwhile, for fans of Cyberpunk 2077, we’re still waiting on new content to hit the game. Developers have been working on a series of updates to fix players’ various technical issues when playing Cyberpunk 2077. However, we know that this year should see the launch of the first major expansion to give those who completed the game a reason to visit Night City once again. But we’re again just forced into waiting for the official details to come out from CD Projekt Red on the future of Cyberpunk 2077.

