Pokémon Legends: Arceus Sells 1.4m Copies In Japan

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has sold an incredible 1.4 million copies during its launch week in Japan. That figure is even more impressive when taking into account that the game was only on sale for three days due to the Friday launch. That makes it the second best-selling three-day launch week game ever in Japan. Pokémon Legends: Arceus beat out Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl which sold 1.39 million copies in the same time frame. Only Nintendo’s 2020 juggernaut, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, is ahead of Arceus as it sold 1.88 million copies.

In the UK, Pokémon Legends: Arceus was able to beat out Animal Crossing‘s first-week sales which itself was one of the biggest Nintendo Switch game launches ever in the country. The figures from Japan and the UK do not include downloads so it is impossible to know how many copies the game has sold in total. However, the figures and statistics released just for physical sales paint a very successful picture for Nintendo and Game Freak.

Pokémon is a big seller whenever it is released but Arceus seems to be on a whole new level for the series. Not only is the game selling incredibly quickly but it has received overwhelmingly positive professional and user reviews. Arceus is the first game in the last few releases that seems to have pleased all different types of fans. Sword and Shield were incredibly divisive games even though they sold very well. Similarly, Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee were criticized by long-term fans of the series who didn’t like the influence of Pokémon Go.

With Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Game Freak seems to have found its formula for the Nintendo Switch after struggling with its first two attempts. The sales numbers and social media presence of Arceus are proof that this new direction is the one fans have been waiting for.

