Assetto Corsa Competizione – Exclusive PS5 Gameplay Trailer

Assetto Corsa Competizione is set to release this month on next-gen consoles and IGN just released an exclusive gameplay trailer for the upgraded release. The Italian racing game was first released in 2019 for PC, later making its way to the Xbox One and PS4 in 2020. This month’s release will see the game upgraded to next-gen standards for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the full trailer below.

As described by IGN, the new trailer showcases “some exciting PS5 gameplay, running at 60 FPS. The video takes us for a spin in an Audi R8 GT3 at Zolder, through a track in the Netherlands, before heading to a wet Spa Francorchamps, at night in a Bentley Continental GT3 (2018 edition).” It’s a stunning trailer and is sure to please fans who are now playing on next-gen consoles.

Assetto Corsa Competizione is a sports car racing simulator developed by Kunos Simulazioni. The game focuses on GT3 and GT4 cars, being an officially licensed simulation of the 2018 and 2019 Blancpain GT Series season Sprint and Endurance Cups, as well as the Total 24 Hours of Spa. The racing sim allows players to drive cars against either an offline AI or against other players online. It additionally offers an office career mode, custom championship, races, and special gameplay events and modes. Some of the racing modes include Free Practice, Hot Lap, Hot Stint, Quick Race, Sprint Race Weekend, and Endurance Race Weekend.

The Italian racing sim has seen several free content updates since its release, as well as an expansion called The Intercontinental GT Pack. Released in February 2020, the pack added car liveries, as well as the circuits Bathurst, Laguna Seca, Kyalami, and Suzuka.

The digital version of Assetto Corsa Competizione launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on February 22, 2022, with the day-one boxed edition following on February 24.

