Gran Turismo 7 Is Letting Players Import Their Liveries

In an interview with Gran Turismo 7 producer Kazunori Yamauchi, GTPlanet has confirmed that players will be able to import their liveries and decals from Gran Turismo Sport to Gran Turismo 7. This is great news for players who have created custom liveries in Gran Turismo Sport. Livery creation was first introduced in Gran Turismo Sport and it has been a huge success in the community.

Livery creation in Gran Turismo Sport was an immediate hit. In the first 12 months after Sport was released players created 51 million liveries for their cars. 12 months after its release Gran Turismo Sport had sold around 7.5 million copies. That means players created an average of 6.8 liveries each during the first year.

Gran Turismo 7 is the first mainline game in the franchise since 2013. Although Gran Turismo Sport was released in 2017, it wasn’t considered a proper entry into the franchise. Sport is an online offshoot of the mainline games. So it’s nice to see that the improvements to the series that Sport did make will be included in Gran Turismo 7.

Gran Turismo 7 has been a long time coming for Gran Turismo fans. Before Gran Turismo 6 was released in 2013, Yamauchi was already hinting at Gran Turismo 7. At the time he said the game would be coming a year or two after the release of Gran Turismo 6. However, as is often the case with Gran Turismo games the game kept getting pushed back. Originally designed for the PS4, Gran Turismo 7 almost missed the generation completely. Gran Turismo Sport was seen as a kind of stop-gap game for fans of the franchise in order to buy more time for Gran Turismo 7‘s development. Clearly, some improvements, like liveries, have benefitted from the close development of Gran Turismo 7 and Sport.

Source