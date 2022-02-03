Skate 4: EA Says Release Date Will Come “Soon”

EA has confirmed that Skate 4, the next entry to the popular Skate franchise, will be launching soon. While the game’s title is still yet to be confirmed, Skate 4 has become the skateboarding video game’s unofficial title dubbed by fans. EA first confirmed that the game was in development back in 2020, much to the delight of fans who hadn’t seen a new installment in the franchise since Skate 3 in 2010. EA CEO Andrew Wilson dropped some major hints about the upcoming game.

As financial reports have been coming in from all corners of the industry this week, fans have been able to learn new details about several highly anticipated games. In a recent earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson mentioned that Skate 4 will focus heavily on UGC or user-generated content. Wilson said on UGC, “Again, it’s been at the very center of The Sims for a long time. It’s at the very center of modes like FIFA Ultimate Team and Madden Ultimate Team, to the very center of the design of Skate, which we’ll be launching soon.” The extreme sports game will reportedly grant players “the ability to create [their] own content and put it into that ecosystem.”

Wilson additionally revealed that Skate 4 would be released in the near future, but unfortunately did not disclose an exact timeframe. This information is surprising as the game has only been known to be in development for about one year and very little few details are currently known about the new Skate game so far. However, as Skate 4 will rely heavily on user-created content, perhaps this simplifies the development process.

The first Skate game launched in 2007 on the PS3 and Xbox 360, leading to sequels Skate 2 and Skate 3 in subsequent years. Fans have been pleading with EA to create a fourth installment of the franchise since 2010, and it looks like their wishes just might be granted in 2022. Stay tuned for more news on Skate 4, hopefully coming soon.

