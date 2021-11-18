Halo Infinite Preview Gives Players An Early Look Into A Campaign Mission

Halo fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Halo Infinite. This next installment has plenty of players wondering just where the campaign will take our main Spartan protagonist this time. While we know that we’re on a new ring dealing with the Banished, campaign footage has been a bit scarce. Instead, leading up to now, there’s been more focus on the multiplayer aspect of Halo Infinite.

Now that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is available for players to dive into. It’s been played quite heavily, and reception has been rather positive. This should keep players busy for the time being, especially knowing that 343 Industries is working through the Battle Pass system again. Since the multiplayer component is available, more attention seems to be based on hyping up the campaign.

If you want to dive into the campaign, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. The campaign won’t be available until next month. Although, you can check out a small preview for one of the missions in Halo Infinite. IGN recently uploaded a small five-minute video highlighting a mission called The Conservatory. Here you will be battling against enemies with a variety of weapons. Of course, with the grapple system, players can zip around the area quickly.

Those looking to avoid spoilers might refrain from checking the video, but IGN noted that there are no story spoilers featured in the video. Still, we imagine that some are holding out from seeing anything based on the campaign until the game is readily available. That won’t be a long wait to endure. Halo Infinite will be available on December 8, 2021, for the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

