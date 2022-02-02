Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Delayed to 2023

Since an action-packed trailer was revealed in December 2021, fans have started getting amped for the release of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League in 2022. Unfortunately, a new report has revealed that Warner Media has “quietly delayed” the game until 2023. No reason has been provided regarding the game’s postponement, but sources say that fallout from the pandemic has made the title’s production consistently difficult.

Warner has already seen several major video game project delays recently, with Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga all originally scheduled to release in 2021 and pushed to 2022. Due to production issues caused by the pandemic and other development challenges, the first two titles currently have no release dates. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is scheduled to release on April 5, 2022.

Warner Media Chief Executive Officer Jason Kilar recently Tweeted, stating that WB would be “delivering of a full slate of highly anticipated games” in 2022, including pictures of Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights. Suicide Squad was, now understandably, nowhere to be seen.

Announced in 2020, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is being developed by London-based Rocksteady Studios, known for the critically-acclaimed Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City titles. This will be the studio’s first major title released since June 2015. The Los Angeles-based Unbroken Studios is assisting on the title’s development.

The upcoming Suicide Squad action-adventure game is a continuation of the Batman: Arkham series of games and will be the first to now feature Batman as the title character. Set in an open world based on Metropolis, the game features four playable characters: Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark. Although it can be played solo, Suicide Squad will also feature four-player co-op multiplayer mode. Solo players will be able to switch between characters freely. The four are tasked with defeating Braniac, a supervillain who has invaded the Earth and brainwashed Superman, Flash, and Green Lantern.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is now expected to release for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2023.

