Grand Theft Auto 6 Might Have Been Teased In Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

There is no shortage of video game rumors and supposed leaks. With so many players interested in upcoming titles, sometimes developers will leave little teases. One of the studios that typically provides a small tease to their upcoming games is Rockstar Games. We’ve looked back at past games to see projects that were in the works.

This has left some fans scouring for any missed details about what projects are to come. Obviously, the biggest one right now fans are anticipating is Grand Theft Auto 6. We haven’t seen this game announced yet, but Rockstar Games recently brought out a remastered collection. With Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition, we have three games in a single package. The remastered edition brings out an overhaul to the visuals along with the gameplay mechanics. Included are Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and, lastly, San Andreas.

the first two are Guarma, the third one is Los Santos in GTA V, and the las one I don’t recognize it, but it has good graphics, and looks modern, not like in gta vice city, san andreas, and 3, I really dont want to say gTa 6, but it does look better than gta v pic.twitter.com/YftN0AA7dK — Estoy comiendo cemento (@Pollofrito69420) November 12, 2021

The latest rumor circulating online right now for the GTA 6 installment is an image found in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. These images found are pictures of supposed alien UFOs. Players are finding different images from Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V’s Los Santos. However, there is one house in particular that players can’t pinpoint.

It might not be from a past game, and that has players wondering if it’s a tease to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6. The house looks like it’s pulled from a warmer climate such as Miami, Florida. That has players assuming that the next game is taking players back to Vice City. For now, it’s purely speculation as we don’t have any official details quite yet on the game. Regardless, you can check out the image in question from the tweet embedded above.

