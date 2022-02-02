Halo Infinite Forge, Campaign Co-Op Roadmap Delayed

The Halo Infinite community has been anxiously awaiting more news about the future of the title. New information about Infinite‘s seasonal roadmap, co-op, and Forge was set to be revealed in January, but as we roll into February, Head of Creative Joseph Staten took to Twitter to announce a slight delay. “We need more time to finalize our plans so what we share is something you can rely on,” Staten said. “This work is my top priority, and we’ll have an update as soon as we can.”

Hey folks. In November, I said we'd have a #HaloInfinite update on our Seasonal roadmap, Co-Op, and Forge in January. We need more time to finalize our plans so what we share is something you can rely on. This work is my top priority, and we'll have an update as soon as we can. — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) February 1, 2022

Halo Infinite was released at the end of 2021, a full year later than originally planned. While player impressions were immediately positive, campaign co-op and Forge weren’t present at launch, with 343 Industries explaining that these must-have features would be added sometime after the end of Season 1 in May 2022. Staten previously mentioned that the campaign co-op was the main priority, with Forge possibly launching in Season 3. The company hasn’t stated whether or not these time frames are also being bumped back.

Earlier this week, the development team provided an update on Big Team Battle’s ongoing issues, explaining that a follow-up patch is being prepared to fix any problematic bugs. This should be released on February 3 if all goes according to plan.

343 is also monitoring feedback regarding recent in-game shop changes. After player complaints about bundles, single items have also been put up for sale. “Through the rest of Season 1, our focus is to provide a better offering of individual items and bundles to help players get the customization they would like without having to buy larger bundles,” the company said.

Halo Infinite is available to play on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. In just over one month, the game has amassed 20 million players, making it the biggest launch in franchise history and the biggest Halo game in terms of players. Last week, the development team pulled the Behemoth CTF map from the Ranked Arena playlist, making a lot of players extremely happy.

