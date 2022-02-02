Starfield: Developers Reveal The “Pleasure City Of Neon”

Game developers Bethesda are currently hard at work creating their newest IP, Starfield. Not a lot is currently known about the space-themed game, but it is highly anticipated as it is the first brand new IP for the company in over 25 years. Bethesda recently revealed a new area that will be included in the game.

The Xenofresh Corporation just wanted to catch fish – but upon discovering a fish with psychotropic properties, they created the drug Aurora, legal only in the pleasure city of Neon.https://t.co/ukS3KQZfQK pic.twitter.com/PFb2dvTflW — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) February 1, 2022

As seen in the tweet above, an in-game company known as the “Xenofresh Corporation” originally attempted to fish in the newly introduced area and in doing so found some unique sea creatures. Xenofresh discovered fish with “psychotropic properties” which they used to create a drug in Starfield called “Aurora.” From there, the “pleasure city of Neon” was born, the only city in the galaxy where the drug is legal.

Bethesda is most known for its work on Skyrim and the Fallout franchise, both of which are incredibly popular among gamers. The company first announced Starfield at an E3 press conference in 2018. The company described the upcoming game as a wholly new, next-generation experience. According to Bethesda, Starfield takes place in an area about 50 light-years from our Solar System in a place called The Settled Systems. The game will have players join an organization of space explorers called Constellation.

A Reddit post was shared regarding the newly revealed area where several fans speculated about its significance. Some believe Neon could make for an interesting side quest in Starfield, while others like Reddit account Igniz1 pondered, “Imagine if we get to smuggle illegal drugs from planet to planet.” One Redditor suggested, “I think this is going to be a minor faction quest. Like you start working with the Xenofresh Corporation and in order to gain influence in Neon you help them defend Aurora transports from the Crimson Fleet.” Regardless of what occurs in the city of Neon, it will certainly make an interesting setting in Starfield.

Starfield is due to launch this year on November 11, exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

