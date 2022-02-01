League of Legends Reveals New Champion, Renata Glasc

In January, Riot Games revealed the League of Legends 2022 roadmap, starting off 2022 with a new champion, Zeri, and a sizeable amount of item and champion changes. Plenty more was shown to be coming further down the road, and players are amped to welcome the title’s 159th character to the fold. The dark Enchanter support champion Renata Glasc is coming to the game in patch 12.4, which should be implemented in about two weeks.

Riot details more about the Cham-Baroness on the official game website. “Renata Glasc rose from the ashes of her childhood home with nothing but her name and her parents’ alchemical research. In the decades since, she has become Zaun’s wealthiest chem-baron, a business magnate who built her power by tying everyone’s interests to her own. Work with her, and be rewarded beyond measure. Work against her, and live to regret it. But everyone comes to her side, eventually.”

While Renata’s kit seems standard for Enchanters, her Passive, Leverage, applies a mark that allies are able to detonate for additional damage, playing into her dark theme. Her Q, Handshake, roots enemies before launching them in a specific direction. Perhaps her most curious basic ability is her W, Bailout, which grants Renata herself or her allies a temporary attack speed and movement buff that resets if they get a kill. If the allied champion would die while the shield is active, they’re granted full health, but start to burn to death over three seconds. If they get a kill during that slow burn, it will immediately stop, and they’ll continue to live with the amount of health they have left.

League of Legends is free-to-play on PC. A Netflix series based on the game, Arcane, premiered in November 2021. Riot Games is currently said to be working on Project L, a fighting game featuring League‘s cast of characters.

