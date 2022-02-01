Supermassive Games Trademarks Five More Dark Pictures Titles

The Dark Pictures Anthology is getting a new installment in 2022, but The Devil in Me won’t be the last. Supermassive Games has released a new game in the horror series every year since 2019, and according to reports, fans will be enjoying The Dark Pictures through 2027 at least. Titles and logos for five new titles in the anthology horror series have been registered with EUIPO, the European Union Intellectual Property Office. This discovery comes via Twitter user @the_marmolade, and these trademarks were registered by Supermassive Games Limited.

The five games are:

The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020

The Dark Pictures: The Craven Man

The Dark Pictures: Intercession

The Dark Pictures: Winterfold

The Dark Pictures Presents O Death

Last year, Danish company Nordisk acquired a 30.7% stake in Supermassive Games. The Copenhagen-based company also has full ownership of Avalanche Studios, the developer behind Just Cause and Mad Max. They also have part-ownership of Raw Fury and MercurySteam.

The first title in The Dark Pictures Anthology was Man of Medan in 2019, followed by Little Hope in 2020 and House of Ashes in 2021. Each horror title forces players to make decisions for characters, with each leading to specific consequences. The Dark Pictures Anthology supports co-operative multiplayer, in which each player controls one character. While the games each tell a unique story, they are linked through The Curator, a character present in each installment who introduces each individual story and converses with the player in a strange location called The Repository.

The most recent addition to The Dark Pictures Anthology was House of Ashes in 2021. Starring Ashley Tisdale in the lead role, the title will be followed by The Devil in Me in 2022. This will also serve as the finale of the anthology’s first season. In December 2021, Supermassive Games began hiring for an undisclosed multiplayer title, something new for the studio. Whether or not this mysterious game will also be terrifying remains to be seen.

