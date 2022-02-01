Apex Legends Mobile Soft Launch Plans Unveiled

Respawn Entertainment has finally announced plans for the soft launch of Apex Legends Mobile. An official mobile launch is due to come sometime in 2022, and more countries are about to have the opportunity to give the small-screen version of the battle royale a try. Closed beta tests began on Android devices last spring for players in India and the Philippines.

In a Twitter post, Respawn states: “Calling all legends in Argentina, Columbia, Mexico, Peru, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. The soft launch for Apex Legends is coming!” Registration in these countries is currently only available on Android devices, and the studio asks iOS users to keep an eye out for future news. There is currently no timeframe regarding updates.

According to Respawn, “Apex Legends Mobile is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone. It’s a new version of Apex Legends, but it’s true to the original.” Like the console and PC versions of the game, Apex Legends Mobile will also be free-to-play. The mobile version will have its own battle passes, unique unlockables, and collectible cosmetics.

Upon release in 2019, the battle royale surpassed 25 million players in its first week. By April 2021, Apex Legends had approximately 100 million players.

For the moment, Apex Legends is available to download on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The new season, titled Defiance, is scheduled to begin on February 8 and will introduce a new map, new skins, and a new Legend named Mad Maggie. For the first three weeks of the new season, players will be able to enter Control mode, pitting two teams of nine Legends against each other as they struggle to capture and hold strategic points on the Apex map.

Apex Legends was the second most Tweeted about game of 2021, just behind Genshin Impact. How much will a mobile port boost its popularity?

